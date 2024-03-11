The Princess of Wales, Kate, apologized this Monday for the “confusion” generated after, she said, she herself retouched a family photo taken by her husband, William, which is the first released by Kensington Palace since his abdominal operation almost two months ago.

The retouched photograph has sparked speculation about the state of Kate's health, who has not been seen in public after her surgery for reasons that have not been reported.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with (photo) editing,” Kate said through the Princes of Wales's account on the social network X.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph that we released yesterday (Sunday). I hope that everyone who celebrated it had a happy Mother's Day,” continues the brief statement, signed “K”, the initial of the name of the princess, who underwent surgery on January 16.

According to sources in the Royal House, Kate made “small retouches” on the photo originally taken by William early last week at his residence in Windsor (about 40 kilometers from London), in which the Princess of Wales appears sitting at the outdoors surrounded by her three children, who are standing on the sides.

The EFE Agency verified that there were indications that the photo sent by Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – could have been retouched originally, so it decided to notify its clients of this circumstance.

Several international graphic agencies withdrew from their services due to alleged digital manipulation the photograph released on Sunday, the first with Kate since she underwent an “abdominal operation” of which the details are unknown on January 16.

Kate posted the image on her .K”.

The image is still posted on the Instagram and X accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

