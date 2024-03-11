London – Kate, Princess of Wales, has apologized for the “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace. An image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the health of the British royals, but had the opposite effect.

Several news agencies that initially published the photo, including The Associated Press, removed the image over concerns about digital manipulation. Released on Sunday, March 10, by the couple's office at Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day in Britain, it was the first official photo of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

The retractions triggered the rumor mill on the Internet, already overwhelmed by speculation about the operation and Kate's recovery.

In a post on social networks, Kate said that “like many amateur photographers, I experiment with editing from time to time.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday,” the post read.

In the past, the palace has released several family snapshots of Kate showing her and Prince William with their sons Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The last photo was taken by William, Kensington Palace said. In an accompanying message posted on social media, Kate said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.”

Although there was no suggestion that the photo was fake, The AP retracted it because closer inspection revealed that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet photographic standards. of AP. For example, the image shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand.

The photo of Princess Kate and her children released by Kensington Palace on March 10, 2024, accompanied by enlargements showing the main areas in which retouching has been carried out. © Prince of Wales / KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP

Other major news agencies, including Getty, Reuters and AFP, followed suit on Sunday.

Shortly before Kate made her statement public on Monday, Britain's national news agency said it was following her lead. PA said she had asked Kensington Palace for clarification on the image and “in the absence of that clarification, we are removing the image from our image service.”

Kensington Palace said it would not publish the original unedited photograph. And while Kate's statement provided a measure of clarification, it seemed unlikely that she would stop the whirlwind of rumors that has accelerated during her absence from public duties.

Rain of rumors

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the publication of the mishandled photo “is damaging to the royals.”

“They knew there would be intense interest in any photo they posted of Kate,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “His challenge to her is that now people will question whether they can be trusted and believed when they post an update about her health again.”

The royal family is under special scrutiny because King Charles III has also had to cancel public events while undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The monarch has canceled all of his public engagements, although he has been photographed walking to church and meeting privately with government officials and dignitaries.

File: King Charles III suffers from cancer and will suspend his schedule to undergo treatment





01:32

Charles's relative openness about his diagnosis was a first for the usually secretive royal family. But popular interest has been overshadowed by curiosity about Kate's condition. In the absence of firm information, conspiracy theories have rushed to fill the void.

The release of the photo followed weeks of gossip on social media about what had happened to Kate since she left the hospital on January 29 after a nearly two-week stay following a scheduled operation. She had not been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery on January 16 and her condition and the reason for the procedure have not been revealed, although Kensington Palace said it was not related to cancer.

Although the palace initially said it would only provide significant updates and that she would not return to royal duties before Easter – March 31 this year – it followed up with a statement last month saying she was doing well and reiterating its previous statement.

“Kensington Palace made clear in January the timeline for the princess's recovery and that we would only provide significant updates,” the palace said on February 29. “That orientation remains.”

At the time, royal aides told The Sun newspaper: “We have seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy. There has been a lot on social media, but the princess has the right to privacy and asks to the public to respect it.”



Princess Kate (C) with her children Charlotte (L) and George (R) arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. © Chris Jackson / POOL/AFP/Archives

New questions were raised last week when the British military appeared to rush into announcing that Kate would attend the Trooping the Color ceremony in June, apparently without consulting palace officials.

It is up to palace officials, and not government departments, to announce royal attendance at events. Kensington Palace did not confirm any public events scheduled for Kate, and the military later removed reference to her attendance.

Veteran public relations consultant Mark Borkowski said the photo gaffe exposed a broader public relations problem for the monarchy.

“There does not seem to be very unified strategic thinking within the royal family at the moment, which leads to these problems, as it is a very difficult organization to manage in terms of public relations,” he said.