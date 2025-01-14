Kate Middleton’s cancer has gone into remission. This was announced this Tuesday by Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Princes of Wales. The news comes after Kate’s visit this afternoon to the Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she herself received her treatment last year: “I wanted to come to show my support for those receiving treatment and going through a difficult period,” she declared.

The Princess suddenly disappeared from the public sphere after Christmas 2023. After being hospitalized in January 2024 to undergo a “abdominal surgery”announced in March that he had cancer, without specifying its nature, and underwent a chemotherapy which he completed in September. Now, the disease has gone into remission.

«It’s a relief to be in remission and focus on recovery. As anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis knows, It takes some time to adapt to a new normal. In any case, I’m looking forward to this new year. Thank you all for your constant support,” Kate Middleton said in that statement.

The announcement of his illness almost a year ago came a month before he himself King Charles III made public that he also had cancer. Neither of them specified what type of tumor they had.









The Princess spent a very discreet 2024, focused on chemotherapy and her recovery and rest, and was barely seen in publicwith few exceptions, such as the Wimbledon final in July or some Christmas events.