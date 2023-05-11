Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She is the alleged lover of Prince William, the “rival” of Kate Middleton. Wife of the King’s Lord in Waiting and mother of Oliver, one of the pages together with Prince George at the coronation of King Charles, during the celebrations Rose remained on the sidelines, but not enough to prevent her from noticing a detail that confirms her affinity in tastes with Princess Kate.

It is a pair of shoes from a made in Italy luxury brand, Aquazzura. It was easy to notice them, during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, on May 6th: it is a black décolleté model with a bow on the back that the woman whom everyone looks at as “Prince William’s lover” wore together in a black and white dress. All in all, hers was a sober outfit, useful not to get noticed too much although her husband, the Marquis of Cholmondeley, plays the role of Lord in Waiting for the king and their eldest son, Oliver, that of page together with Prince George.

The detail of the shoes caught the eye, also because that precise model – Bow Tie 105 pumps in black suede, pointed toe and with stiletto heel – binds together not only the two women who – according to the malice of the British tabloids – would contend the love of the prince heir to the throne, William. And he even comes to understand in this “community of tastes” another woman of the royal family: Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry.

As for Kate, she wore them for the first time at the luncheon held for the governors-general and prime ministers before the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace, although in the past she had already introduced the same model into her wardrobe in another beige.

Rose may have only put them on May 6 for the first time. A day after Kate, and combined with a black and white outfit that seems to mention the Princess of Wales. A way to take the stage? Certainly, the choice confirms that the two women have common tastes.