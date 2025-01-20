2025 began in a very special way for the Princes of Wales and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, who enjoyed a secret family getaway. The destination was Courchevel, Savoy, one of his favorite places to disconnect and recharge. As reported ‘Mail on Sunday’the British Royal Family spent several days in this exclusive ski resort at the beginning of January.

During their stay, the couple and their children were seen at a mountain restaurant, enjoying hot drinks and admiring the stunning views of the snow-capped peaks. “It was nice to see Kate relaxing and having fun,” a member of the restaurant staff told the British media. “They looked like a normal english family and many people did not recognize them. This is not the first time we have seen them. “They have been coming here for years and I think they love the area.”

As revealed by the tabloid, the getaway was also attended by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, his wife Alizée and their son Iñigo. The princess’s brother also shared some snapshots of his trip on his social networks. “James was there with his wife, then Kate arrived with Charlotte and Louis. (…). All they seemed very happy», declared a witness.

“We’re starting the New Year with an adventure in the mountains,” James wrote on his Instagram. «We were lucky to be surrounded by blue skies and cold air. I can’t believe how fast Inigo is growing; In fact, that’s what scares me the most… I’m afraid if I blink I’ll miss it… but just like with dogs, we include it in all our adventures, creating memories by taking each day as it comes… continuous.









The family vacation comes as a breath of fresh air after the stormy 2024 that Kate Middleton went through with her cancer diagnosis. Likewise, for Prince William, concern came twice after it became known that his father, King Charles III, was also going through a delicate health problem.

However, at the beginning of this new year, the Princess of Wales revealed that she is currently in the remission phase, thanks to the arduous preventive chemotherapy treatment that she had to undergo for months, and that kept her away from public events.

The discretion and simplicity with which witnesses describe that the Royal Family enjoyed their vacation demonstrate their intention to preserve their privacy and, above all, the importance of continuing to create moments with their children.