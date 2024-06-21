Less than a week after the Princess of Wales grabbed the headlines of the world press for her reappearance on the public scene, Kate Middleton has returned to social networks as she has done on three other occasions since last March she announced who suffers from cancer: posting a family photo on the official accounts of the princes of Wales and that she herself is in charge of taking, as always reflected in the messages in these publications. This time she did it on the occasion of the birthday of her husband, William of England, who turns 42 this Friday, June 21.

This is a fun family photo in which the heir to the British throne appears jumping with his three children. “Happy birthday, dad, we all love you very much!” reads the message that accompanies the photograph, taken in the same setting that could be seen in the publication with which last weekend they also wished him a happy Birthday. Father. Image also taken by the Princess of Wales.

In the snapshot, William of England and his three children – Prince George (10 years old), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) – are seen holding hands and jumping at the same time from a dune in a beach in the county of Norfolk, eastern England. The family is dressed in casual clothes, with the prince sporting a hoodie and shorts, while everyone is smiling — although the only one looking at the camera is the head of the family. The photograph has been especially well received by followers of the British royal house: in a few hours it has reached one million views. I like. “Beautiful session, happy birthday Prince William,” comments one Internet user. Another reveals that it is “the best photo I have ever seen.” “I wish all the best and happiest moments to the quiet prince!” comments another.

For its part, Buckingham Palace also wanted to commemorate the special day of the heir to the throne. The official accounts of the household of King Charles III have published in the stories from Instagram another photograph, in black and white, taken at Kensington Palace, on February 1, 1983, when the prince was still a baby, and appears in his father’s arms. “We wish the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!” reads the message that accompanies the historic snapshot. This Friday, Westminster Abbey also rang its bells in honor of the Prince of Wales.

Last Sunday, on the occasion of Father’s Day in the United Kingdom, Kensington Palace already published on its networks a photograph in which father and children appeared in what appears to be the same beach. Although the plan this time was much more bucolic. Prince William hugs his three children with his back facing the sea. The signature is the same: the Princess of Wales, who, as she has revealed in the past, is a lover of photography. Something that has not always worked in her favor: she herself was forced to take responsibility for editing the photo she published with her three children last Mother’s Day, and which caused speculation regarding her health to increase. , since she had not been seen since she underwent abdominal surgery at the end of last January. A few days after that controversy, she shared with the world the video of her announcing a cancer whose chemotherapy treatment is preventive, and according to what she reported last week, it is progressing well.

Kate Middleton, who had been withdrawn from the public scene for months due to her cancer treatment, reappeared last Saturday in London for the first time on the occasion of the Trooping the Colour, one of the most special days for the British monarchy. The princess, who confirmed her attendance just one day before, went with her family to the military parade celebrating the king’s official birthday. At the moment, there is no next date scheduled on their agenda.