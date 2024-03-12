The princess Kate of Wales, wife of the heir to the British throne, Williamunderwent a mysterious abdominal operation in mid-January, which led to a long convalescence and led to rumors and speculation..

After manipulation of the 42-year-old princess's official photo on Sunday led to much speculation about her health, There is little data available, when two months have passed since that surgical intervention..

Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Photo:X: @KensingtonRoyal

What is known about the operation?

The main information available, according to the statement released on January 17, by Kensington Palace, which deals with all information relating to the princes of Wales, had the effect of a bomb.

Kensington announced that “The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday (January 16) for a scheduled abdominal operation”.

The royal family did not reveal the reason for this operation and Kensington expressed the princess's “desire” for “privacy over her medical information.”

“The operation was a success and he is expected to remain in the hospital between 10 and 14 days,” the text stated.

Faced with the questions raised by this news, Kensington relayed the information to journalists covering the royal household in the British media that it was not cancer.

Convalescence, another mysterious detail

On January 29, Kensington Palace announced that Kate left the hospital and “returned to her home in Windsor”, west of London, without specifying when the discreet return home took place.

The princess, who has not been seen in public since Christmas, “is fine,” this second statement said.

When she was admitted, Kensington specified that “due to medical advice, it is unlikely that (the princess) will resume her public duties before the end of Easter”, on March 31, for a convalescence of at least two and a half months..

Kate's right hand is blurry compared to Louis' sweater. Photo:BBC

The first consequences were the cancellation for William and Kate of an official visit to Italy and their absence from a series of events, including the Baftas ceremony, the British film awards, to which her husband did attend.

According to the British press, the princess left her home in Windsor to spend a few days during the February school holidays with her husband and three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in Sandringham (eastern England), where the couple owns a residence.

Your absence

The mystery and rumors about the reasons for her operation and the long absence, in which the princess remains invisible, generated rumors and speculation. Even the tabloids, surrendered to Kate's charm, question this lack of transparency.

On February 8, in his first public engagement after the operation, Prince William did not give any information about his wife's state of health, limiting himself to thanking the support received, for his wife's intervention and after the cancer diagnosed in his wife. father, King Charles III.

Prince William was absent from a ceremony he was going to attend and that sparked speculation. Photo:Reuters

Rumors grew on February 27 when William canceled in extremis his presence at a ceremony in memory of his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at Windsor Castle, for “personal reasons.”

Kensington was almost forced to intervene and in a statement to the press stated that convalescence “is going well.”

On March 4, the first photo of the princess after her operation appeared in the American press.

In the snapshot Kate was seen wearing dark glasses in a car driven by his mother. The image was not reproduced by the British press, respecting the commitment to her privacy, although it was echoed.

The next day, the announcement on the British Ministry of Defense website that the princess would participate in a military parade in June sowed confusion..

Kensington Palace did not confirm Kate's presence and royal sources indicated they were not consulted.

The mention of Kate's presence was removed on the night of March 5 from the website.

On Sunday, March 10, coinciding with Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, Kensington released an official photo of Kate smiling, surrounded by her three children, the first since her operation.

One day later, Kate admitted that the photo was retouched, which reignited speculation. Prince William did not make any comments in his two public appearances on Monday.

Kensington Palace ruled out disseminating the original image without the manipulations carried out.

AFP