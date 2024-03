Four international agencies exposed the manipulation of the photograph released by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, with her children | Photo: EFE/ Kensington Palace/

Kate Middleton apologized this Monday (11) for the “confusion” generated after, according to her, she manipulated a family photo taken by her husband, Prince William, the first released by Kensington Palace since his abdominal surgery almost two months ago. .

The retouched photo sparked speculation about the state of Kate's health, as she was not seen in public after her time in the operating room for reasons that were not disclosed. “Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with (photo) editing,” Catherine said via the Princes of Wales' X account.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we released yesterday (Sunday). I hope everyone who was celebrating had a happy Mother's Day,” continues the brief statement, signed “C”, the initial of the name of the princess, who underwent surgery on January 16.

According to sources at the Royal Household, Kate Middleton made “slight adjustments” to the photo originally taken by William early last week at his residence in Windsor (about 40 kilometers from London), which shows the Princess of Wales sitting in the air free surrounded by her three children, who are standing.

The EFE Agency confirmed that there were indications that the photo sent by Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales – could have been retouched at the source, which is why it decided to alert its clients about this circumstance.

Several international photography agencies removed the material from their services because of the alleged digital manipulation of the photo released this Sunday.

Kate posted the image to her X account to mark Mother's Day in the UK, with the message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing you all a Happy Mother's Day. C” .