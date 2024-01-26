Kate Middleton's illness: the expert's hypothesis emerges

“No indiscretion regarding it has been leaked from my British colleagues state of health of Kate Middleton. However, if yes excludes an oncological pathology of the genital system, the hospitalization times – 14 days from the surgery to which the Princess of Wales underwent, and the 3 months of hospitalization that she will have to respect – are too long, and for this reason therecompatible with the consequences of deep endometriosis, a disabling disease that affects the genitourinary system and the intestinal area between the colon, rectum and uterus. Endometriosis, in fact, causes severe pain before and during the menstrual cycle, when having sexual intercourse and during defecation. Excruciating pain that also occurs with urination”. These are the words of Vito Trojano, president of Sigo, Italian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, at Adnkronos Health returning to the health problems of Princess Kate.

“Obviously we are in the field of hypotheses – Trojano points out – even if everything suggests a total hysterectomy surgery, with removal of the uterus and ovaries, due to endometriosis. If this were the case, however, the Princess of Wales will be able to return to a normal life as soon as her recovery period is over.”

Endometriosis in Italy “affects 3 million women – underlines the expert – there are many patients with a clear diagnosis. The peak occurs between the ages of 30 and 40, but the pathology can also appear in lower age groups.”

The diagnosis often arrives after a long and expensive journey, “most of the time experienced with serious psychological repercussions for the woman”. Women suffering from endometriosis report menstrual pain. The pain can be chronic and persistent, with aggravation during the menstrual period. Some women complain of asthenia and slight hyperthermia, which can be accentuated during the menstrual period, and depressive phenomena, “also because it is among the main causes of infertility among women. 30% of infertility is in fact due to this pathology”.

“For this reason, also thanks to Sigo”, remarks the president, Endometriosis has been included “in the list of chronic and disabling pathologiesrecognizing these patients the right to benefit from certain specialist control services exemptly”.

The disease cannot be prevented, but “recourse to surgery must be the last chance – warns Trojano – also because it only partially solves the problem. On the drug front, however, we have progestins available. Used over time they can keep the symptoms are under control, but they certainly do not reduce the formation of voluminous cysts which compress other organs”.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton illness: here's what she has and what she risks. The mystery revealed

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

