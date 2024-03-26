Two episodes of cancer in two figures of immense public importance in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world: a king, Charles III, and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, wife of the heir to the throne. Two absolutely different communication strategies: one with successful results; the other, capable of causing the most serious crisis of credibility in recent years in the house of Windsor.

The decision of the Princess of Wales to finally follow in her father-in-law's footsteps and tell citizens about her illness has achieved an immense response of solidarity and support, has largely stopped speculation and has redirected the serious communication failure of the Palace of Wales. Kensington in recent weeks. Middleton made the decision after seeing the positive reactions that the king had achieved with his announcement, but the truth is that the princess's personal circumstances never provided an easy solution to escape the trap.

Not even the announcement of his cancer has completely stopped the criticism and conspiracy theories on social media. “What has really shocked me is to see how they have continued to victimize her, and have gone so far as to blame the princess for not having come forward immediately,” said Imran Ahmed, executive director of the Center against Digital Hate, on the BBC. He exposes this type of practices daily on social networks. “They have made us behave with a huge lack of humanity, and millions of people have ended up talking about issues that are deeply personal,” Ahmed denounced.

Charles III is the head of state of the United Kingdom. He has an almost constitutional and certainly political obligation to be transparent about his health. It hasn't always been like this. Until the end, the doctors hid the lung cancer that killed George VI from the British and the patient himself. Her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, also did not feel the need to explain her physical condition – iron, in general – and it was only through a journalistic exclusive that the British learned that she had been hospitalized suffering from Covid-19. 19 in October 2021.

“There is no doubt that we are living in an extremely difficult time for the monarchy, with King Charles undergoing treatment for his cancer (…) By revealing his problem, he has helped citizens become more aware of this disease, But the truth is that we do not know details about the type of cancer he suffers from,” Richard Fitzwilliams, writer and expert on royal affairs, told EL PAÍS. “It's about finding a balance which is difficult, because of course members of the royal family also have a right to their privacy,” he says.

Stop speculation about the king

Buckingham Palace got it right by immediately reporting – albeit in a limited way – in early February, as soon as the diagnosis was known, on the state of Charles III's health. Since then, a constant flow of videos, photos and messages have fueled the curiosity of the media and networks, have managed to convey the image of an active monarch, eager to recover his full activity, and have stopped any speculation in its tracks.

Kate Middleton couldn't do the same. She was recovering from a complicated “abdominal surgery” operation, which she underwent in mid-January, which prevented her from showing a normality that was not real. The shock of the discovered cancer, and the need to carry out chemotherapy treatment, came together with the urgency of recovering from the operation before beginning that new and delicate phase. And, finally, there were three children of 10, 8 and 5 years old for whom we had to choose the precise moment to communicate to them, and help them understand, news that was going to profoundly alter the internal stability of the family.

“They are not just an institution. They are also a family… it is necessary to remember that they are human beings,” Paddy Harverson, the couple's friend and former communications advisor, defended the princes of Wales on the BBC. “They need to be given their own space. There must be a communication strategy, of course, but without losing sight of all the above,” he noted.

The strategy existed, but it was not sufficient or successful. On January 17, Kensington Palace reported that the princess had undergone “planned abdominal surgery.” She then warned that she would remain hospitalized for up to 14 days to recover. And that she would not resume public activity until after the Easter holidays, in mid-April. They even went so far as to point out to the BBC, outside the official statement, that it was not cancer. An unfortunate error, as was later confirmed – although Middleton herself explained on Friday in her video message that cancer had been ruled out before the operation -, with which she wanted to temper the foreseeable commotion in the media and networks.

“Princess Kate could have gained extensive social capital if she had strategically shared her story with citizens, as the king did with the entire global community of cancer patients. She would have managed to build a bridge of empathy, education [pública sobre la enfermedad] and shared experience”, have jointly defended the professors in Communication Management at McMaster University, Terry Flynn and Alex Sévigny. “The narrative would have satisfied media demand while preserving the details of his medical condition,” the academics note.

The information that has emerged in recent hours, however, describes a 42-year-old woman worried about her three children, who has strengthened her bond with her father-in-law the king, as they both share a diagnosis that distresses and causes uncertainty in millions. of people. And it was precisely the king's decision, observed by Middleton since her forced confinement, that ended up encouraging her to follow in her footsteps, upon seeing the good response obtained and the respect generated, according to the newspaper. The Times. The princess He recorded his video message last Wednesday, with the help of BBC Studios, last Wednesday in Windsor Gardens. The next day, she had lunch alone with the king and told him his intentions. Late Friday afternoon, she let everyone know about her dilemma of the past two months.

The communication strategy had an immediate effect, and most media outlets opted for restraint and respect in their reporting on Middleton. There will always remain the unresolved doubt as to whether it would have been possible to advance this strategy, to avoid a storm of speculation and conspiracy theories about his health and whereabouts, or whether the entire process had its inevitable times and logic.

