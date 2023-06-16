With videoBritish Princess Kate (41) experienced touching scenes on Thursday when she visited a childcare center in Nuneaton, England. While one baby grabbed her hand and held it for minutes, another interrupted her with a hearty burp. It was a relief for his mother: she feared the boy was going to vomit.



Leon van Wijk



16 Jun. 2023

Kate was talking quietly at Riversley Park Children’s Centre, surrounded by mothers with babies on their laps, when suddenly a burping sound came from the left. It turned out to be ten-week-old Raphael Pickering, seated right next to her.

The princess immediately turned around, as the whole room began to laugh. ,,Well done, you!” Kate turned to the little one. “It is always reassuring, you spend a long time trying to make this happen (a burp, ed.).”

Princess Catherine, Kate for short, in Nuneaton. © Reuters



His mother Brogan Goodwin (24) was happy for a long time. “I thought he was going to throw up,” she told British media. “I thought: Please don’t puke on the princess. But luckily it was only a burp.” The woman already knows exactly when she will tell her son about the incident. “I’ll wait until he’s 18 and then drop it if he acts tough.” See also Germans solve Polestar 2 problem

Princess Kate with the child taking her hand on the left and the baby burping on the right. © Reuters



‘He wanted to eat her’

By the way, the princess got away well, because another child thought Kate was a nice snack. “She tried to eat the princess,” said Mischa Kerr, the mother of nine-month-old Talia Saliba-Kerr. That girl took Kate’s hand during the conversation and held it for several minutes. Mother Mischa has three other children: “Her brothers will be jealous.”

Little Talia Saliba-Kerr didn’t let go of Kate’s hand. ©AFP



Leopard print

At fashion magazine Vogue they especially had an eye for Kate’s outfit. At first glance, her dress appeared to have a floral print, as the princess often wears. However, it turned out to be a leopard print, in which you rarely see Kate.

‘A fashion bus from the left’, according to the magazine. It is a dress from the Cefinn brand of about 570 euros, which she combined with Jimmy Choo stilettos and a Mulberry bag.

© Reuters



