EIt hasn't even been a year since Princess Catherine was publicly crowned. Charles and Camilla had actually just been given this honor in Westminster Abbey, but with all due respect to both of them, the Queen-to-be was sitting in row one back in May. With her back straight, her head held high in her certainly very heavy robe and with the thick wreath of diamonds in her hair. She seemed to have her group of children under control effortlessly with her steady gaze. The press cheered, from the revolver newspaper “Heat” to the serious “Times”: “Kate’s coronation victory,” “Let’s crown Kate now.”

It was just further proof that Catherine had become a pillar of strength in what was probably the most complicated family-in-law in the world. After all the years in which she had put self-realization aside, behind the protocol, behind the interests of this company, and yet she had not given in, but had grown beyond herself. Kate the Great.

The world craves photos – it delivers

This great Kate, who had always given the world what it expected of it, especially her three children. And beautiful pictures with these little creatures in their arms, in high heels and with a hairdryer, in front of the hospital gate a few hours after birth. The impressions from everyday family life. Despite all the public's greed for her family's private life, she even developed an interest in photography.

Kate the Great, who then had to sign off for a few weeks at the beginning of the year. Because of abdominal surgery, which can be one of the more psychologically stressful procedures. Some women today may want to talk publicly about miscarriages, artificial insemination and menopause. It doesn't mean that everyone feels this way on all issues. That nothing can remain intimate anymore.



The press attacks the princess with great malice.

:



Image: AP



Given the comments of the past few weeks, this must still have been an unforgivable mistake. In any case, the world couldn't stand the announced absence and switched to the mode of deeply misogynistic speculation: the speculation that she was trapped in the Tower of London sounds downright ironic compared to the rumors that she had died or was in a coma – what It's just not funny in the context of an operation. There was also the question in the mostly digital space whether William could have met another woman. Or Kate had cosmetic surgery – because why else would a woman not be seen for so long? Surprisingly, no one asks Charles what he is currently having corrected in his absence for cancer treatment.







Because Kate is Kate, she still did the only thing anyone would have expected her to do after 13 years of serving the crown. She delivered. Gathered the children for a family photo on Friday last week, just before British Mother's Day Sunday, and had William pull the shutter.



To be too good to be true? The family snapshot published on Mother's Day in England subsequently caused all sorts of excitement.

:



Image: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram



The rest is photo-Photoshop history, because the world has been discussing the obviously post-edited image and the distance of Charlotte's sleeve, the zipper of Kate's jacket and so on for a week. She doesn't demonize Photoshop, which distorts truths and has contributed to disturbing body images, especially among young women, for decades, but Kate, who apparently couldn't deal with it (“Photoshop fail”). While Catherine – as always – just wanted to give the public her best: by the way, not a photo from a war zone, which, when polished up, could look like propaganda and influence people's opinions, but a family photo on the terrace, which coincidentally shows all three children of the same age smile at the same time from five to ten. That should please people.



On the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan you can clearly see that image editing was used there.

:



Image: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram



Of course, it is only correct that the photo agencies had the photo killed in the name of journalism. But the truth is that they waved through the photo from last year's Christmas card in which Prince Louis was missing a middle finger. At that time, no one would have thought to derive a credibility crisis for the British monarchy from this, as author Omid Scobie, known as the mouthpiece of Meghan and Harry, does now. English has an apt term for such behavior:to throw someone under the bus. Throwing someone who is already stumbling under the bus in order to take advantage of it yourself.







In all these years she has shown no weakness

Maybe that's why Kate comes across so harshly on the many semi-serious news sites and social media platforms because she hasn't shown any weakness in all these years. Because she didn't allow herself to be provoked when Harry and Meghan accused their family of racism in the 2021 Oprah interview. Or in 2019, when the two announced in British Vogue a few months after the birth of Kate and William's third child Louis that they would never have more than two children for sustainability reasons.

Catherine simply smiled away everything, mind you, for the company of the family-in-law, who – as the women who were already present in this house also say – should actually be the family-in-law to hate. She stands above things, probably also above the fact that she is still constantly called Kate Middleton, as if she doesn't quite belong – 13 years after she gave up that name and joined the service of the royals.

The mob of the past two weeks also brings to mind a scene from when she was really Kate Middleton. On her 25th birthday in 2007, completely defenseless, she was besieged by a horde of paparazzi on the way from her house to her dark blue VW Golf. Only today it's worse. The whole world falls on them.