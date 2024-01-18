Kate Middleton's health shocks the English. “The atmosphere in London is one of alarm, the news came like a bolt from the blue and the English, like the rest of the planet, are deeply affected. One of the most accredited hypotheses circulating in London circles is that be treated as a surgery due to acute diverticulitis“. In an interview with Adnkronos, the journalist Antonio Caprarica, an expert on the English royals, comments on the news of Princess Kate's hospitalization, which has shocked public opinion and for which the strictest confidentiality regarding the causes exists. ” There is an additional element to the popularity that Kate has as Princess of Wales, and that is that we are talking about a young mother with three young children, so there is a human solidarity factor that is not separate from the emotion aroused by the news.” , observes Caprarica.

Which tells how London and its inhabitants are experiencing the news: “It was shocking not only because she is the princess, but also because we are faced with a young woman, who has always been in perfect health, sporty, of great physicality – analyzes the reporter, for many years sent to London for Rai – For the truth history is no longer generous with the Princesses of Wales: it seems to be a somewhat unfortunate title, I don't need to remember what the fate of the previous princess was (Diana, ed.)”. And if for Londoners it is worrying news, for the monarchy “it is trouble, there is no shadow of a doubt. From a purely political point of view at the moment the monarchy is seriously 'under stuff', short of personnel. With Kate out of the picture, William obviously has to stay with his wife and also take care of the children. With Carlo out of action for other reasons, they have few operational people to rely on for the daily needs of the Institution”, observes Caprarica.

Then there is the prediction: but it is difficult to hypothesize about the future. “The only comforting factor, and obviously we must believe this Buckingham Palace source, is that it is not an oncological problem,” says the reporter. However, he observes: “There are many other serious pathologies: the fact that she was admitted to the London Clinic instead of the usual hospital of the sovereigns, Edward VII, suggests that it is a pathology linked to the digestive system. This because the London Clinic is the kingdom of the first British colorectal surgeon specializing in colorectal operations, John Nichols, now aged 81. It is unlikely that he personally conducted the operation, but he was certainly one of his old assistants. is aimed at the best of colorectal surgery, according to what is circulating in London circles it could therefore be an acute diverticulitis, operated on before it degenerated”. Even in this case “it is not a trivial operation – underlines Caprarica – It could in fact be that it was not carried out laparoscopically but was carried out by cutting the abdomen, a situation that requires long recovery times, just like those that have been announced “.

(by Ilaria Floris)