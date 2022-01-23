“It is the most ambitious series of all Latin America”, This is how Kate del Castillo describes ‘La Reina del Sur’, a production for which Peru was present. “It was a miracle that they let us record in Macchu Picchu, and above all that they open the door for us in every way”, he tells us by Zoom. The Mexican rescheduled the interviews to recover from COVID-19. The day she spoke with La República for the second season that premiered on Telemundo, the newspaper El País had just published an article in which they pointed out how she had been investigated before and after the capture of ‘El Chapo‘. “It leaves open a question about the reasons that prompted the investigation,” says the newspaper. “I couldn’t get in (to Mexico) just during the second season. I was prohibited, I had an alert there, that if I entered they could arrest me. So, we weren’t going to risk it,” the actress replies.

A few years ago, you said that “the truth” was your greatest struggle. How do you feel now? They have even created the hashtag #JusticiaParaKateDelCastillo.

Well, that’s it. I have been denied justice. What I am looking for with this is a claim for comprehensive reparation for me, for my rights, for all the damage that was caused to me. So, five years have passed, it’s lazy that this is still going on, but Mr. Lopez Obrador He said he was going to… you know? To talk about all this, and simply continue to have the same people in the key places, who are judge and party like (the prosecutor who handled her case) arely gomez. So, that’s where I’m at, in the fight, but I’m not going to let my guard down.

When ‘La Reina del Sur’ began, you said that it changed the theme in Latin America. Do you still think that?

We were at Telemundo, which was a much smaller company than it is now. It was an achievement that they could have the rights of Arturo Pérez-Reverte to make his star novel. Unfortunately, from then on they began to be called narco-series, right? From there began to derive all the narco-series that were nothing more than that, right? And well, they never outgrew ‘the queen of the south‘. Now with the second one I feel that we are far away from what is a narco-series, it has already become a series that is based on this woman who is already an icon for many people: of strength, resilience and protection. I’d say it’s an action thriller.

Kate del Castillo during her performance as Teresa Mendoza in ‘La Reina del Sur 3’. Photo: EFE

What points in common do you find with Teresa Mendoza?

Well there are many! We are very bad in love, for example (laughter). We love tequila, we are foul-mouthed. And I think we have that strength, we are strong because we are weak in another way. Without one there is no other, and Teresa is strong because she has suffered a lot, they have taken away what she loved the most.

You have been affected in various aspects in your country, but you are preparing a third season that could show more connections with politics.

In the real history of the world, drug traffickers are always allied with politics, that is a fact and we know it. This third season is completely different, it’s pure action, this one, but of course, a very politicized action that I love because we don’t stop at anything, you know? We say things as they are, even if all that is fiction, we get there to the bottom of a political part that will be very interesting to see. In addition, we went to spectacular places. Latin Americans are going to drool to see a Latin America that they have no idea exists, in the best way. And the DEA will always be there, whenever it’s about drug traffickers, the DEA is involved in everything. I can’t tell you more, but it was beautiful to be in Peru.

Your followers talk about you and resilience. What do you think?

I am a woman who lives a lot for the day, I don’t have big plans for the future. With everything that has happened in the pandemic, we have seen so much tragedy, so many people who have died, COVID-19 has been, I say, a “be still”. We have to be happy and not victimize ourselves.