Mexico City.– The United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as is tradition, announced this Tuesday the invitation it extended to 487 international artists, including actors, directors, costume designers, publicists and executives, to be part of the institution and can vote for the Oscars.

Among these, several Mexican professionals stood out, such as the actress Kate del Castillo and the filmmaker Lila Avilés. If all the guests are accepted, the Academy will have a total of nine thousand 934 members with the right to vote.

The composition would be 35 percent women, 20 percent underrepresented racial and ethnic communities, and 20 percent international artists.

Avilés, director of the film Tótem, which was recently nominated for 12 Ariel Awards, stands out on the list of invitees to the Academy, in the directors section, while Del Castillo, who has worked in Hollywood with celebrities such as Will Smith, Idris Elba and Jennifer Lopez, will represent the acting branch.

Other illustrious Mexicans who could start voting for the Oscars are: casting directors Alejandro Reza, responsible for the casts of the series Club de Cuervos and Monarca; and Luis Rosales, who cast the cast of films like Roma, Cassandro and Bardo.

The Academy’s list includes photographers Damián García (Andor) and Dariela Ludlow Deloya (Narcos: México); costume designer Gabriela Fernández (Cantinflas); the producers Daniela Alatorre (A Police Movie) and Fernanda de la Peza (The Wild Region), and Daniela Michel, founder and director of the Morelia International Film Festival.

The sound specialist Alejandro Quevedo (Radical) and the visual effects expert, Gerardo Aguilera (Avengers: Endgame), complete the list of Mexicans.

More stars to the Academy

Actresses Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine O’Hara, as well as filmmakers Cord Jefferson, Boots Riley and RRR director SS Rajamouli, are also among the select group invited to join the Academy this year.

Among the guests are 19 Oscar winners, such as best documentary award winner Mstyslav Chernov for 20 Days in Mariupol and Anatomy of a Fall filmmaker Justine Triet, as well as 71 nominees, including actresses Sandra Hüller (Zona of Interest) and Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple); Past Lives director Celine Song and Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong.

Jefferson, who wrote and directed American Fiction, is one of eight people invited to join multiple branches. In his case, she went for directing and writing, and like his colleagues she will have to choose which extension to join. Song and Triet have to make the same decision.

“We are delighted to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “These artists and professionals from around the world have had a significant impact on our film community.”

Other guest actors this 2024 include Jessica Alba, Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, Tia Carrere and Stephanie Beatriz. Directors include Alice Diop, AV Rockwell, Emma Seligman, David Yates and Fede Álvarez.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 2.

With information from AP