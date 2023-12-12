Kate Cox has become pregnant, but risks dying due to some complications. Under the law of Texas, where she lives, she cannot have an abortion and for this she will have to go to another state

In the United States of America there are places where it is unthinkable for a woman to be able to have an abortion, because the law prohibits it. Even if the future mother's life is in danger due to various health problems. She knows it well Kate Cox, who is forced to have an abortion outside of TexasAmerican state where it is prohibited by law. His has become a judicial case that should make us reflect. There woman risks dying if she carries on with the pregnancy!

Kate Cox lives in Texas. For some time she has started a legal battle against the State to be able to have an abortion. Failing to change an unjust law, the woman had to leave the country where she lives to go elsewhere to terminate her pregnancy.

According to what was reported by Center for Reproductive Rights, when the woman became pregnant she discovered that the fetus had a very serious malformation. Malformation dangerous not only for the future child, but also for the mother herself, who risks dying.

There Dallas woman is 31 years old and she is already a mother of two children. The state prohibits her from having an abortion, despite the serious dangers to her health and that of the baby. So, after the rejection by the Texas State Supreme Court, she decided to file a lawsuit.

The woman tried to explain in every way that the pregnancy could put your life at risk and future fertility. But under Texas law she would not be so ill that she could request an abortion, which can only be performed in cases of medical emergency.

Kate Cox and abortion denied in Texas: she had to go elsewhere to terminate a pregnancy that would put her own life at risk

After a week of threats of prosecution from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, our client Kate Cox was forced to flee her home state of Texas to receive the urgent care needed to protect her health and future fertility.

This is the comment from the woman's lawyers: