kate candle is a Peruvian singer who became well known for being one of the most striking voices of the female orchestra Son Tentación. Shortly after starting in the world of salsa, the artist decided to start her own path as a soloist and to this day she continues to shine due to her talent and charisma when she stands on stage.

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Señora” appeared on the Moloko podcast to tell details about her life, her academic training and her beginnings in music. Within everything she said, she was surprised to reveal the way in which her parents raised her, since they overprotected her so that she did not lack anything from her. What did she study? Next, we tell you everything.

Kate Candela trajectory

Josseline Kate Higa Candela was born in Lima on August 30, 1991. The young woman grew up in a middle-class family and there was no lack of resources at home so that she could focus on her studies, but she wanted to be an artist. Her biggest dream was to sing and, although at first her parents had a hard time understanding the idea that her daughter would be a singer, she accepted it because her daughter was very talented.

From a very young age, the businesswoman sang in the choir of her neighborhood parish and thus consolidated her vocal range. When she grew up, the influencer was a vocalist for salsa bands such as La Novel and La Única. After that, the leader of Son Tentación, Paula Arias, called her to join her female group and then she began her artistic takeoff.

After her time in the salsa band, singer Kate Candela saw the opportunity to launch her solo career and didn’t think twice. Currently, she continues to push her new singles and her performances every weekend. The first hit of hers that she published was under the name “Love Me”.

What career did Kate Candela study?

Many of Kate Candela’s followers know her for being a talented salsa singer and her career in different orchestras; however, it is not the only area in which the artist has developed. She studied the career of International Business management at the insistence of his parents so that he has a profession. Said technical preparation was carried out at the Institute of the Association of Exporters (ADEX).

The interpreter of “Love me” assured that she did it because it was what her parents expected, who “never” made her “miss anything”. During her student days, the artist tried her hand at working on something related to her career, but she didn’t like it at all because her artistic vein predominated. That made her, with one cycle to go, leave her influencer to dedicate herself completely to music.

What were your first jobs?

The singer Kate Candela not only studied a career far from her career as an artist, but also had several jobs related to her technical training at the Institute of the Association of Exporters (ADEX). She thus made it known in the interview that she gave to Moloko Podcast.

In this sense, he explained: “I was one of the people who folded clothes in shopping malls, but I had to run away from home because my parents wouldn’t let me. The second was in a well-known pharmaceutical laboratory and I saw everything related to administration, sales and marketing. After that, I worked as a quality inspector for a company that made electrical installations for mines.”

