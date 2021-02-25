The sauce boat Kate Candela has surprised more than one by launching a new song in the middle of the pandemic. This time, the artist and former member of Son Tentación joined in a feat with the talented Jair mendoza.

Both have premiered the song in a salsa version as a duo “You no longer live in me”, whose video clip has just been released through YouTube, as well as all digital platforms.

Kate candela continues to promote his successes such as: “Love me”, “Who is it?”, “Lady”, “I swear I love you” with the Claveles de la Cumbia, “What Goodbye” and now “You no longer live in me” with Jair Mendoza.

Jair Mendoza for his part has been promoting “Dices que te vas”, “Se Supone” produced by Tony Succar. The artist has made important collaborations with artists such as: You Salsa, Cielo Torres, Pedro Loli and lately with Josimar y su Yambú.

“We are both happy that the music unites us, we are sure that you will like this new premiere very much, the video clip is already on all digital platforms”, commented Kate Candela and Jair Mendoza.

It is worth mentioning that Kate Candela has been preparing a new musical production, going ahead despite being an atypical year for artists.

