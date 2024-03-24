Kate has cancer. The United Kingdom and the whole world are in shock over the state of health of the princess who revealed in a video message that she is being treated for a cancer and he assured that the diagnosis of his cancer – which came thanks to a biopsy conducted after his abdominal surgery in January – was early.

She said she has been undergoing chemotherapy since late February.

From the few elements made known by Princess Kate, who revealed that she has a cancer, “it can be hypothesized that the neoplasm is localized in the abdominal area and could have affected gynecological organs, such as the ovary or uterus, or the digestive system such as the colon. The princess spoke of early diagnosis and this suggests a early stage cancer and is therefore a positive element.” She states this to the agency HANDLE Giampaolo Tortora, director of the Cancer center of the Gemelli Polyclinic and professor of medical oncology at the Catholic University.

“Given that the data we know are few, if the surgery was carried out – underlines Tortora – we can hypothesize that the disease must have been in an initial stage and the chemotherapy that the princess is undergoing could be hypothesized to be chemotherapy for estimate, or a chemotherapy so-called adjuvant which is carried out after the removal of the tumor to prevent the onset of recurrences. As for the location of the tumor, the most probable one is the digestive or gynecological system”. A “post-surgery chemotherapy for adjuvant purposes – he underlines – is a procedure which, if confirmed, leads to hope because it indicates that the neoplasm was diagnosed precisely in early stage”.

Also according to Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of oncology medical), “it is difficult to hypothesize scenarios given the few elements we know, but certainly early diagnosis is fundamental for the treatment of all tumors. The probability that the princess is also undergoing preventive chemotherapy – he concludes – would allow us to be optimistic about the evolution of the treatment of the pathology.”

Assuming that it is an abdominal neoplasm, Giovanni further explains Swap, gynecological oncologist and scientific director of Gemelli, “at the beginning the disorder can arise in various ways and one can think of different pathologies such as, for example, benign intestinal pathologies or other. Since the abdominal area is involved it could be an abdominal tumor 'intestine or genital system'. Also according to Scambia, it can be hypothesized that the princess is undergoing chemotherapy as a preventive measure after surgery. What is important, he notes, “is that the princess spoke about an early diagnosis, and today, it must be remembered that the therapies for tumors in the gynecological area, if it were confirmed that it is this type of neoplasm, are much improved and effective and a good portion of patients recover.”