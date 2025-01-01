Kate Beckinsale has decided to speak loud and clear about cases of various harassment and harassment that he has suffered during his professional performance in three decades of career. The actress of the saga Underworld and recent movies like Canary Black He remembers how he has suffered unwanted touching, insults on film sets and the perception that he should not complain.

The demand for Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni with which the actress accuses the director and co-star of her latest film, Break the circle, if there is harassed during filming and launched a media smear campaign against her After the premiere, it has considerably stirred the Hollywood industry.

Many actors and actresses have taken a public stand to show support for Lively (such as Amber Heard, who has taken into account that to manage the crisis Baldoni hired the same communications agency as her ex-husband, Johnny Depp), But a conversation has also been generated around the issue that has encouraged other performers to speak about their own experiences, such as Kate Beckinsale.

“I don’t know either of them nor was I on that shoot, so I can’t talk about it,” the actress clarifies, referring to the case of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the video she uploaded to her Instagram profile. “But what they have shown is the machinery that starts up when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, annoying, harmful or whatever in this industry.”

Kate Beckinsale details her bad experiences

Throughout the more than five-minute video, Kate Beckinsale remembers several incidents throughout her career in which she felt mistreated by male industry professionals, marginalized for complaining or insulted on a film set when she complained that a fellow actor always came to work drunk and had to wait more than six hours every day for him to learn his lines.

“That meant that I couldn’t see my daughter in the afternoons and the studio’s solution was to give me a bike to entertain myself while waiting. And, of course, I was insulted, they called me a “whore” and a “slut” during shots,” explains the actress.

Beckinsale also recalls how in another film her complaint was overturned after she was physically harmed while filming an action scene. “They gave me gas light and feeling like I was the problem, blaming and marginalizing myself, stopping talking to me and out of cast dinners as soon as I mentioned there was a problem.





In the horrifying account of the actress’s bad experiences (“I have 47 million stories like that”) there is no lack of objectification of her body, highly unpleasant episodes such as when she saw forced to do a photo shoot the day after having a miscarriage (“I was bleeding, I didn’t feel like changing clothes in front of people I didn’t know”) or even a case of sexual abuse which was denied by his companions.

“I was 18 years old and Someone on the team I really trusted put his hand on me. I told the leading actress, who was known for her support of women, and she denied that that had happened. I went to another actress, crying, to tell her that that man had attacked me, and she also denied it to me,” remembers Beckinsale.

