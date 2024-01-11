Last Sunday, actress Kate Beckinsale (London, 50 years old) was one of the last to walk on the maroon carpet of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California, at the Golden Globes ceremony. Dressed in a dress made up of a Silver sequin body and a transparent white tulle skirt, from Atelier Zuhra, very high platforms and with her hair tied up in a ponytail with small black bows, she showed off the classic, very Hollywood glamour, so common to her. Already inside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, Beckinsale presented with actor Don Cheadle the award for best leading actress in a dramatic film, the penultimate of the night, which went to Lily Gladstone, the protagonist of The Moon Killersby Martin Scorsese. However, the protagonist of Pearl Harborthe most recent The widow or the saga of Underworld It didn't last long in the celebration. She left the hotel quickly to go to a hospital with her family, where he spent a good part of the awards night. Apparently, her stepfather had been sick for months. Her subsequent comments show that the outcome was not good.

It all started when Beckinsale herself He posted a couple of his images on Instagram, before his 5.6 million followers, in a hospital room. They were at the end of her gallery, which she uploaded a couple of days after the Globes, on Tuesday the 9th. But she was clearly coming from the party: she was fully dressed in her tulle dress, and still wearing her huge silver platforms. . In one of the images she is seen with her legs crossed and up, still wearing her shoes, looking at her cell phone with her glasses on; in another, eating a hamburger with more members of her family surrounding the bed of the patient, who is not her.

“The Golden Globes are beginning to end,” she wrote alongside those photographs, the last in a carousel of several of her at the Globes, where users supported her with affection. “Thank you, thank you for all the messages of support, she has been very kind,” she wrote. When someone asked about what happened, she responded: “Nothing funny, I'll tell you.”

The situation is related to his parents. Her father, the actor and singer Richard Beckinsale, died at the end of the seventies, at only 31 years old, of a heart attack, and her mother, also the actress Judy Loe, was left a widow and Kate was barely five years old. . Almost two decades later, in 1997, on her 50th birthday, Loe remarried, this time to director and producer Roy Battersby. Beckinsale maintains a close relationship with her mother and her 87-year-old stepfather, who suffered a heart attack this past December and has also recently suffered two different types of cancer, according to the British media. TheDailyMail. The couple, originally from London, until now lived in Los Angeles, with Beckinsale. According to a source close to them, the actress has been taking care of both of them for almost a year, “because they both have serious illnesses,” they say, which is why she decided to move them to her Los Angeles home: “Taking care of them is her priority.” number one”.

In August, the actress also uploaded to her social networks a post where he encouraged his followers to have fun, to live, to do “whatever makes you happy at all times.” The images showed that he had lost his cat, but also that he was accompanying someone older to the hospital to undergo various medical tests. These images in hospital beds and with medical procedures were repeated in your summary of the year, which was posted on December 31, and it was clearly seen that it was Battersby who was in the clinic, with her and her mother constantly accompanying him.

On Wednesday, Beckinsale posted another image on her profile, this time in black and without comments. In that publication, many of her followers showed her their condolences and lamented the death of her stepfather, even though she had not published anything about it. The actress is very active on her profile and she responds to many of the people, famous or not, who respond to her, but on this occasion she has barely done so, only a couple of messages out of the thousands received. “I am very sorry for your loss,” writes a couturier friend of hers who lost her father. “I know you understand,” she responds. Another photographer friend of hers expresses her condolences and she thanks him with kisses. Far from denying the news, she has shown her gratitude to many of those messages of support from her by replying with I like it. At the moment, Bradbury's apparent death has not been made official nor has there been any communication regarding it.