The British Prince George, the son of Princess Kate and Prince William, is blowing out ten candles today. The family therefore shares a new photo of the boy, in which he poses smiling on a staircase at his family’s house in Windsor. The photo deviates from a tradition of recent years.

George is the eldest child of Kate and William, who also have daughter Charlotte (8) and son Louis (5), and second in line to the throne after his father. He looks like a big boy with his checkered shirt and green-blue pants, fashion magazine writes Harper’s Bazaar: ‘Time goes by so fast!’

Prince George pictured for his 10th birthday. © Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace



The snapshot was taken earlier this month by photographer Millie Pilkington and that is quite striking. In recent years, Princess Kate herself has taken her children's birthday photos. Likewise for the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth George's birthday. Last May, the family shared another photo of Princess Charlotte in front of her mother's lens:

Princess Charlotte was photographed by her mother before her birthday. ©Kensington Palace



Pilkington then took a second photo for Charlotte's birthday. The photographer also took pictures of the birthday Prince Louis in April, perhaps because Kate herself was also on it. Pilkington is therefore no stranger to the family: she recently took a picture of William and his three children for Father's Day:



'Party with football'

Jobs like this remain special for the photographer. "Thank you from my heart for entrusting me to take this picture of him," she addresses Kate and William on Instagram. "As always, I feel incredibly honored and lucky."

‘Party with football’

The 10th birthday is quite a milestone for a child and although Kate and William are reportedly throwing a party, it remains according to Vanity Fair fairly understated. George’s hobby football would at least be part of the day.

The little prince is having a special year. Last May he fulfilled an honorary task at the coronation of his grandfather Charles: as so-called Page of Honour he wore the tail of the new king’s cloak. He recently enjoyed the men’s tennis final at Wimbledon, together with his parents and sister Charlotte.

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon. © AP



Prince George had an honorary task at the coronation of his grandfather Charles. ©AFP



Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast 'Van Oranje', a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.





