Kate and William are model parents. Next week schools in Great Britain are closed for the autumn holidays and the Princes of Wales did not want to make any public commitments, in order to spend some time with their children George (10 years old), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5).

Kate does not come from an aristocratic family, with children confined to the nursery, and as a mother she has always tried to give her children as normal a life as possible, “William is enthusiastic about it”, a royal palace source told People.

The choice to spend the holidays with their children is a clear change compared to previous generations of the royal family. Obviously their plans have not been made known, but it is likely that all five will spend the holidays at their country home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, gardening, cycling and walking on the beach. In 2020, Kate revealed on the ‘Happy mum, happy Baby’ podcast that the best moments spent with the family are those outdoors, where you have fun even if it means getting a little dirty. If it rains, which is not uncommon in these parts, you can always cook a cake together or do some creative work. After all, Halloween is upon us and we will need to start preparing some decorations, carving pumpkins and choosing the masks that the children will wear. In 2019, Kate was spotted in a Norfolk supermarket, together with George and Charlotte, looking for costumes to dress up the children.