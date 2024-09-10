William said that Kate ‘still has a long way to go’ in her battle with cancerfollowing yesterday’s emotional video in which the Princess of Wales announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment. Visiting Llanelli, South Wales, to celebrate Welsh sport and culture and meet local communities, the heir to the throne, son of Charles and Diana, told a fan enquiring about his wife’s health that “The news is good, but there is still a long way to go“.

The fight against disease

The Princess of Wales has said she hopes to undertake several engagements before the New Year. Kate added that Its main goal is to “get rid of cancer”. The princess said of her cancer journey: “As the summer draws to a close, I can’t tell you how much of a relief it is to finally have completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

The return to public engagements

In yesterday’s video, the Princess of Wales announced that she will return to work in the coming months. Kate has only made two major public appearances this year, the first at Trooping the Colour and the second at Wimbledon, alongside her sister Pippa and daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we had to find a way to navigate stormy waters and unfamiliar roads. The journey against cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially for those closest to you.. Doing everything I can to be cancer-free is now my goal. Although I have completed chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live each day as it comes. I look forward to returning to work and undertaking more public engagements in the coming months, when I am able.”