Without a shadow of a doubt Kate and Meghan they have become two world-famous style icons. As for their clothing, William’s wife and Harry’s wife, they have two completely different styles. But who is in charge of financing their looks? The answer comes directly from the Royal Family.

Kate and Meghan love to wear luxury clothes. In particular, William’s wife usually takes care of her look in every detail and is also able to launch a trendy garment until it becomes sold out. Anyway, over the last few hours on social media some have emerged rumors on financing of their princely looks.

Finding out who is in charge of paying for the dresses worn by the princesses is very simple from the moment the Royal Family makes all the expenses to which it goes. However there is one distinction to do: the one between the clothes worn before the wedding with the respective principles and those worn after.

From the moment Kate and Meghan are married to William and Harry, she is there Royal family who pays for their outfits. However, there is a budget to be respected. Prior to Meghan’s arrival, the Royal Family funded approx 4.8 million dollars for the maintenance of Kate, William and Harry. From the moment Meghan entered the royal house, there has been an increase in the figure. The latter has come to approx 6 million dollars.

However, the sum in question tends to pay for the expenses of the public life and not those forclothing. Furthermore, it is important to point out that since Harry and Meghan have decided to no longer be part of the Royal Family, they can no longer enjoy such privileges.