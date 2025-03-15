03/15/2025



Kate Middleton (43 years) and the Prince Guillermo (42) have been on Saturday in the match that faces Wales with England, part of The Six Nations League. It is the first time that they go in two years, since in 2024 it was absent from the disease of the princess of Wales. What goes unnoticed by many is that this event It confronts them irremediably Due to his loyalties.

The match was held in Cardiff (Wales), and of course all entries sold. Many in the main stadium would be aware of something that, from the outside, is perhaps more unknown. Each of the members of this marriage support a different team. And is due to its responsibilities as ‘Royals’. Because Prince Guillermo is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the organization that manages the king sport in Wales. And also of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, an organization related to this sport that was established in 1972 to help people who were seriously injured while playing.

For her part, Princess Catalina goes with England because He is a patron saint of rugby football union of the British country. Therefore, the marriage is faced – only sports- in this event that they normally go without fail. In February 2024, of course, they were absent because the heir woman was recovering from the abdominal operation that later ended in a diagnosis of cancer.

During the appointment it has been seen that both Prince Guillermo and his wife are faithful followers of this sport. Especially when, before the game was held, the marriage met with some of the injured players who are part of the beneficial organization previously mentioned. And as fans it is natural that they have a certain pique to see who wins the game that preceded the last of the day and faced France and Scotland. Finally It has been Kate who has taken the pleasure of victorybecause England has devastated Wales with a final result of 7-33.









Kate and Guillermo during the game of Wales against England



It is well known that Wales princes share a passion for sports that, now, are trying to convey to their children. In fact, in 2022 marriage brought Prince George, his 11 -year -old sonto enjoy this same party of the six nations. At that time, Guillermo de England said that rugby had become important at home, although I was “trying to stay alien”according to Roya Nikkah in ‘The Sunday Times’. That is, among his children there were already favorite teams and he preferred not to choose.

For its part, the Princess Kate has proven to be a forofa of tennis, hockey about grass and swimming. In fact, it is usual to see it in this type of competition and, in particular, in Wimbledon. It was in this tournament in which he made his great reappearance after the disease that kept her apart from public life during most 2024.