“Princess Kate Middleton's announcement clarifies many points, also because Kensington Palace initially clarified that it was not an oncological disease. In fact, now you have clarified that there was a tissue sample and a histological examination unfortunately revealed the presence of cancer“. This was told to Adnkronos Antonio Caprarica, which comments hotly on the shocking announcement of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who revealed that she has cancer and has started a cycle of chemotherapy. “We had hypothesized, albeit on the basis of pure inferences, that a piece of her intestine had been removed, we hoped that it was not carcinogenic and instead the results, which as is known take some time to come out, revealed the opposite”, explains the expert journalist of the English royals.

“Of course, if it is an intestinal tumor it is a very serious situation – underlines Caprarica, Rai correspondent from England for years – We can therefore understand why this poor unfortunate family asked for a little respect, also to prepare and to explain the situation to three small children”. The journalist, who has been following the events of the English monarchy for years, is troubled: “On a personal level I am deeply saddened”, he explains. And he says: “The whole situation was handled very badly. It was probably necessary to prepare the people better from the beginning in a gradual manner.” The monarchy, the reporter observes, “at the moment is a show that rested on two stars: King Charles and Princess Kate. The news of the illness of both, which naturally we all hope is curable in both cases, casts a very serious and grave shadow on the monarchy.”

A royal family that appears different in some respects from what it has always been: “There is an unprecedented fact with respect to the usual history of the Windsors, and this unprecedented fact is the strait sense of family that Prince William has -this is Caprarica's analysis to Adnkronos- He is a man for whom family really matters a lot and is ready to put everything else aside for it. I therefore believe that now we should leave this small and young family alone, to handle something that any other family would have handled in a confidential manner. I hope that not only the press, which has behaved well, but also social media, which so far has not behaved very well, will now change their tune.”