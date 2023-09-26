Kata’s uncle, already implicated in the illegal rental racket at the former Astor hotel in Florence, may know something about her disappearance. However, the girl’s mother trusts him

Apparently so Kata’s uncle might know something about the disappearance of her granddaughter, the 5-year-old girl who vanished into thin air last June from the former Astor hotel in Florence, illegally occupied by foreign families. The man would also be involved in the renting of rooms in this structure, illegal renting. Kata’s mother, however, has no doubts and she trusts him blindly.

The officers have registered five people under investigation for his kidnapping. Among these also Argenis Abel Alvarez Vasquez, brother of the missing girl’s mother. The man had already ended up in handcuffs accused of being the head of the rental racket in the occupied hotel.

According to the investigators’ latest hypotheses, the little girl may have been taken away from the occupied hotel when she was now lifeless. Maybe in a trolley, to hide her body from the cameras.

Kata’s mother, however, has no doubts. In front of the cameras of Mattino Cinque News she claims to trust her brother, even though she now admits that her daughter may have been kidnapped after an argument with other occupants of the former hotel.

We had nothing to do with it, everyone suspected that I was involved in my daughter’s disappearance, but that wasn’t the case. Today they suspect my brother, but he has nothing to do with it either. To this day no one has found anything against us because no one from our family has harmed the little girl.

These are the words of the woman, who recalls her brother’s argument with other tenants, which could be the basis of the child’s kidnapping: