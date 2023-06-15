Missing girl in Florence, Kata’s parents heard by the investigators

While the searches to find Kata, the little girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10th, continue without success, the investigators today, Thursday June 15th, decided to hear the parents of the little girl separately.

Meanwhile, Daica Rometta, the lawyer of the Penelope Association who defended the girl’s mother, has resigned from her post.

The reasons were explained earlier in a press release sent to Who has seen it? and then through a short post on the profile Penelope Association Facebook.

“The repeated external interference suffered in the performance of this very delicate mandate prompted me to give up my professional assignment, so much so that already in the early afternoon I invited my mother to appoint another defender” declared the lawyer.

“Help us find our daughter, we keep repeating it” said Kata’s parents outside the prosecutor’s office.

Meanwhile, the carabinieri of the scientific service have taken the toothbrush used by the little girl to obtain the DNA and compare it with any traces.