Y. Do the wounds of the past heal over time or do we have to act to heal them? This is the question that the artist Katarzyna Rogowicz (Poland, 1971) had in mind and that she tried to solve during the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating works that reflected childhood feelings, problems, fears and monsters. The result makes up the exhibition ‘Antípoda’, curated by Miriam Huéscar, which can be visited in the Sala Caballerizas de los Molinos del Río in Murcia (on December 12 and 15, guided tours, from 7 to 8 p.m.).

‘ANTIPODAL’ When:

Until January 21. From Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where:

In the Stables Hall of the Molinos del Río. Murcia.

The exhibition, made up of 17 works, is the result of work carried out in various corners of the country: “In Almería, in the mountains of the Sierra de Gredos, in Lanzarote, in Madrid, in Murcia and on several beaches,” says the Polish artist. linked to the Region of Murcia, since to create she does not need to be locked up in a studio.

It is nourished by nature both spiritually and materially; the components of his works are extracted from the forest (“a piece of a tree trunk”), “rusty pieces” from junkyards, “stones and broken glass” from the beach… He has also collected objects from the garbage and others has bought second-hand in the stalls of the Rastro de Madrid. “I like to give a second life to everything and travel with my imagination with them.”

The loss of freedom of movement during the confinement was a suffering for Katarzyna Rogowicz and she thought that it could help her to remember the part of childhood that is beautiful. “But, curiously, I found a lot of monsters,” she says, “and ugly memories, not pretty ones.” She awakened wounds that she had silenced by the hustle and bustle of life. “I have realized that I have not healed.” She specifically refers to the family violence that she and her mother have experienced from her father.

The fifth piece in the exhibition is titled ‘Family Album: Me with my dad’. It is a diptych of two works: ‘M for Killing the father’, drawn in A3, and ‘H for Wound’, drawn in A4, both framed with glass and a paper frame.

“Antípoda is my beautiful island, my dream island, a journey to the depths of my life and a longing for happiness,” sums up the creator, who has introduced sculptures that express her ideas. She is convinced of the healing power that her art has and of the liberation that performing these works has meant for her and getting rid of her fears. “You have to give names to what has happened, give thanks and let go.”

One of the victories achieved with this work is the attendance of his brother at the opening, as well as bringing together people he has met in the last 30 years he has been in Spain.

The artist is designing her new studio in Murcia, where she plans to organize exhibitions and give painting workshops.