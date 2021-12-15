Alex Belli chose Delia Duran, the competitor of the Big Brother VIP did not respect the rules and did not keep the safety distance therefore he was disqualified: the actor’s goal was just that. Now, many are talking about this relationship.

Among these there is also Katarina Raniakova, ex-wife, (currently still wife) of the Centovetrine actor. Between the two it seems that the separation was stormy, so much so that the woman did not mince words to describe the ex-partner.

A Casa Chi, interviewed by Gabriele Parpiglia, he had already listed all the betrayals suffered by the former gieffino:

He is not a correct man, he does not tell you things clearly. He would like a wife to give him security, but he doesn’t want to give up the rest. He doesn’t even act like a husband and I feel sorry for Delia. We are talking about a man who loves only himself. While I have seen Delia in a lot of pain and I hope she will think about it and conclude as soon as possible. He’s getting married, but have you seen her wedding photos? He had sponsors and changed 5 outfits. He likes himself and wants to see himself beautiful and to be talked about.

The model did not miss Alex Belli’s exit from Big Brother Vip and she who knows him well knows what this decision is due to: “Why did he leave the GF? I know him well and he hasn’t been well in the last few days. When Soleil broke away a little, he got confused. We are talking about a man who is small inside and needs constant confirmation. Sole was calling him a fake, the family didn’t send him any message and he got the idea of ​​abandoning the program. “

Katarina also says that the two are an open couple and in the environment it is known, she herself was invited to their home: