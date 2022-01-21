TO Afternoon Five we keep talking nonstop about Delia Duran, Alex Belli and above all Soleil Sorge. Guest of the last episodes was again Katarina Raniakova, still wife of the Centovetrine actor at least on paper.

The two are close to a legal divorce, but Katarina has a clear idea of ​​what her ex-husband is doing. The girl said that the two will soon sign all the papers, but she has also analyzed the situation:

I’m still the real wife, for a while, in a few days the divorce will be formalized. I am out of this nightmare so I laugh a lot. She is collapsing, she did well that she said to leave him.

Katarina is somewhat close to Delia Duran:

Delia is in great pain, is ill and their story will soon end. For Duran, I hope she stops focusing on him and thinks more about herself. I also hope that it will remain as long as possible inside the GF Vip house. You will be able to regain clarity only by stopping to think about him. While she cries, Alex is always fine and falls to her feet. To Delia I would say that happiness is not this and it is not love, I would say that it is a disease a malaise. If he really left it, he won. Do you think that with me in a final moment he made me a list of all the women with whom he cheated on me.

For Katarina, Alex Belli would also be using Soleil Sorge, the actor is not really in love: “Does he like Soleil? first of all he likes the media situation. As soon as the GF Vip started I said ‘he will try with Soleil, because she is the strong character’. Remember that he is looking for that. I don’t know if they will have a future with Soleil after the program ”.