Katalin Karikó (Kisújszállás, Hungary, 68 years old) is one of the architects of messenger RNA vaccines, which have saved millions of lives around the world. With the covid pandemic over, this powerful technology will now be the basis for new immunizations against other infectious diseases, and possibly also against chronic ailments such as cancer.

At the end of the 1970s, this molecular biologist immigrated to the United States with her husband and their two-year-old daughter. They had all their savings hidden in a teddy bear—about $1,200 at the time.

Since then Karikó has worked against the current and without funding. She was looking for a way to turn RNA, a complementary molecule to DNA that does almost all of life’s work, into a therapy. In 2005, together with his partner at the University of Pennsylvania, Drew Weisman, she demonstrated that modifying a single letter in the sequence of messenger RNA allows this molecule to avoid causing a powerful immune reaction. A few years later, Moderna and BioNTech based their messenger RNA immunizations against covid on this finding, achieved in record time.

More information An RNA vaccine achieves first success against pancreatic cancer, the deadliest tumor

The first thing that surprises about Karikó is the humility that he transmits from the first sentence of the interview, held in Madrid, where he received the Commemorative Lesson Award from the Conchita Rábago de Jiménez Díaz Foundation. The scientist says with resignation that since 2020 they have given her more than 100 awards and that her journey around the world will continue for several months, among other things to be awarded honorary doctorates by Harvard and Princeton, two of the best universities in the world. During her career, however, Karikó did not become a professor at her own university. In fact, the institution was on the verge of demoting her because she could not get funds and undersold her patents on messenger RNA. Karikó has resigned from her position as vice president of BioNTech, a company to which she will remain linked as an advisor; and she explains that she is beginning a new phase of her life. She is one of the strongest candidates to win the Nobel.

Ask. After working out of the spotlight for so long, how do you feel now with so many awards?

Answer. I just assume that’s what it’s up to. You will do your job writing this interview and together we will try to educate the population, which is the important thing. We have to find a way to explain complex issues and capture the attention of the youngest. Fewer and fewer want to do science. It is hard work, which does not respond to schedules. The main satisfaction is getting to understand essential concepts. It’s something you don’t understand until you try it, and fewer and fewer kids do it. They prefer quick money, but they don’t know that money won’t give them happiness.

Q. Have you been happy?

R. Immensely. I felt like a winner. The success was to progress in the experiments: find a way to produce more protein with the RNA, modify the sequence and make it work better, see that it works in animals. The only problem was that he couldn’t get financing. They tried to demote me four times. If they hadn’t, I wouldn’t be who I am. Feeling sorry for yourself and licking your wounds is useless. The only thing that matters is the next step you take.

Q. What will be your next step?

R. I am not going back to academic research because I was never successful in that world. The University of Pennsylvania retired me 10 years ago, although they keep me as an adjunct professor. I no longer work there. Now I start a new chapter of my life. Obviously, I’m afraid it will be the last. At BioNTech I have my own team. I continue to collaborate with them in the development of clinical trials, but only as a consultant. They already know what they have to do and they also have money to do it.

Q. After the covid vaccines, what will be the next?

R. Before the pandemic, both Moderna and BioNTech were already working on a messenger RNA flu vaccine. This will probably be the next one, along with the respiratory syncytial virus, which Moderna is developing. This company also has two ongoing trials of a vaccine against HIV and also against the Epstein-Barr virus, which could be the cause of multiple sclerosis. There is also a new experimental vaccine against nipah [un virus emergente en Asia que tiene una mortalidad de entre el 40% y el 75%]. It is interesting that both Moderna and BioNTech have announced that they are developing RNA vaccines against shingles. There is already one, but it costs about 800 euros. The advantage of mRNA vaccines is that they are cheap and can be developed very quickly.

Katalin Karikó and Tom Hanks embrace after being named honorary doctors by Harvard University (USA). Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

Q. Do messenger RNA vaccines only have applications against viruses?

A. No. They can also be very useful against infections caused by bacteria. There is an experimental vaccine in development against borreliosis, which is transmitted by a tick bite, and another against tick-borne encephalitis. In the latter, there is an RNA vaccine in the animal testing phase that is based not on immunizing against proteins of the pathogen, but against proteins that are in the saliva of ticks, so that they generate immunization from the moment the insect bites And we also have the messenger RNA vaccine against malaria.

Q. A few days ago, BioNTech presented promising results for an RNA vaccine against pancreatic cancer, the deadliest. What can we expect from it?

A. Pioneering messenger RNA vaccine companies, such as Curevac, founded in 2000, and BioNTech, in 2008, began by looking at immunizations against cancer. It is a long scientific process that corrects itself as there are new results about the human immune system and the complexity of cancer. The latest results from BioNTech have shown that if the patient has an operable tumor, it is possible to develop a vaccine against epitopes [proteínas] unique to the tumor. This is an advance because it was thought that in this tumor it was impossible. But the treatment only worked in half the patients.

Q. Do you know why?

R. No. It must be taken into account that the 16 patients in this clinical trial had undergone several courses of treatment with various drugs. The vaccine was basically his last chance. His immune system was already very weak, although it was still working. What we needed was to generate immunity mediated by killer T cells. [una clase de glóbulo blanco]. Eight responded, and 18 months later they didn’t see his cancer come back. Eight others did not respond and relapsed. One of the patients who responded had metastases, and yet his tumors disappeared. We do not know why. We did see that the non-responders had slightly larger tumors. This is an initial trial with few patients, so we cannot generalize. Now we have to keep accumulating information and understand why some people react and others don’t. Such is science.

Q. A few weeks ago, a Moderna executive predicted that some cancer vaccines could be ready in five years, and the founders of BioNTech also made similar statements. Do you agree?

R. No way. No one should say those things. Cancer is too complex. Each type of tumor has its specificities. Those predictions are very damaging for people with cancer. It’s playing with your hope. When I started at BioNTech in 2013, lung cancer was practically a death sentence. Then came checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, which allowed more and more people to survive this tumor. Now there are still tumors that are invisible to the immune system and we need more research to find out why. The good thing is that there is now a lot of money for the development of new vaccines and treatments based on messenger RNA.

Q. Could messenger RNA help cure Alzheimer’s and other neurological ailments?

R. The problem with messenger RNA is that no matter how well you wrap and encapsulate it, it’s very difficult for it to cross different tissues, different layers of cells. As soon as it finds a cell, it captures it, reads its instructions and makes a protein with them. That is why it is very useful when you need to secrete a certain protein, such as the coronavirus spike. But if it’s about replacing a protein that’s already there [el alzhéimer está asociado a la acumulación de dos proteínas disfuncionales, la amiloide y la tau], RNA can’t help. We did the test by introducing it into the cerebrospinal fluid of mice and we saw that the messenger RNA never reached the neurons. It is difficult to bring treatment to neurons threatened by Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. I’m not saying it can’t, but a lot of research is needed. That being said, it has been seen to be effective in the spinal cord. And also in the treatment of amyloidosis and heart failure.

Q. His daughter, Susan Francia, is a rower and won two Olympic medals with the United States. You compare science with this sport. Why?

R. Have you noticed that you row with your back to the direction of travel? So is science. You don’t know where you’re going. You don’t even know there is a goal. You just know you have to keep going.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.