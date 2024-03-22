The request was sent to the TCU, which authorized the purchase of around R$380,000 worth of furniture in April 2023

The federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) sent a request on Wednesday (20 March 2024) to the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) requesting an audit of the expenditure of around R$ 380,000 without bidding by the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Here's the complete (PDF – 28 kB).

In noteSecom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) stated that the purchase was “essential” to facilitate the move of Lula and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva to Palácio do Alvorada.

Among the pieces purchased are 5 pieces of furniture and 1 mattress for the president's bedroom, on which the government spent R$196,770. The purchase was made in April 2023, authorized by the TCU itself and justified by Planalto due to the state in which the palace would have been found after the departure of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle.

In January 2023, Janja invited the GloboNews to report the conditions in which the Alvorada would have been left. Afterwards, Lula also criticized his predecessor and said that the Bolsonaros “took” official residence furniture.

In the application, Kataguiri says that the conduct “raises doubts regarding the possible instrumentalization of these criticisms to justify expensive purchases without bidding”.

In the first days of Lula's 3rd term, the official Presidency collection listed 261 pieces lost during the Bolsonaro government. However, Secom said, on March 20, that all the pieces had been located by September 2023 in Union buildings – including in Alvorada itself.

“It becomes imperative to question the fate that will be given to this furniture now found and whether its alleged absence was conveniently used to justify the acquisition of new luxury items, meeting the personal whims of the president and the first lady”said the deputy in the application.

According to Secom, the purchased parts are not on the list of those that were lost. “It also does not mean that the 261 pieces of furniture found were in usable condition. The acquired assets do not belong, like all of Alvorada’s assets, to one or another president, but rather make up the presidential assets and furniture”said the government in a note.

