Deputy claims he was the target of a “rotten hunting operation” during Bolsonaro’s government; he is asking for R$80,000 in compensation

The federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) filed a lawsuit against the Union in which it seeks compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$ 80,000 per have been the target of illegal espionage by “Abin [Agência Brasileira de Inteligência] parallel” during the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the petition, filed with the Federal Court of São Paulo, lawyers Luiz Felipe da Rocha Azevedo Panelli and Catalina Soifer claim that Kataguiri was the victim of a “operation rotten hunt” by public officials with the aim of finding or fabricating compromising information to harm him politically. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 530 kB).

The congressman bases the document on an investigation by Federal Police (Federal Police) about the group suspected of using the agency’s structure to spy on political opponents. Ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), members of the Legislature, such as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and journalists. Read the list here.

In addition to compensation for moral damages, Kim Kataguiri asks the Court to order the Union to provide access to all files and information collected about him by security and intelligence agencies.

The congressman claims that his rights to privacy, freedom of expression and free political activity were violated. He argues that the actions of public officials were illegal and represented an abuse of power and misuse of purpose.

The petition cites case law from the STF and the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to support the requests. The federal judge responsible for the case will analyze the petition and decide whether or not to accept Kataguiri’s requests.