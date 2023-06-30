The important statements of Kata’s father’s lawyer, who explains how they could have taken the little girl away

It’s been 20 long days since the family members of kata they never heard from him again. The father’s lawyer wanted to explain the suspicion that the parents have and also the reports that arrived the day after the disappearance of the little girl.

The girl is only 5 years old and we haven’t heard from her since the afternoon of Saturday June 10th. Her mother had entrusted her to an uncle while she was at work.

However, when the woman returned to the former Astor hotel, abandoned and squatted, the little girl there were no more traces. Before reporting the incident to the police, he waited four long hours.

Father’s attorney Philip Zanasi in a short interview with the newspaper The nation he wanted to explain what is the hypothesis that they are considering. The lawyer stated:

Only a woman could have won Kata’s trust. More than a woman, a mother. She let herself be led towards someone who unfortunately took her away, at that point also with her strength. I insist that Kata would never let strangers approach her, even inside the structure. No one took her right away and drugged her. I don’t believe it. I am a woman, a mother.

The conclusion of the interview of Kata’s father’s lawyer

The investigators yesterday morning, Thursday 29 June are came back again inside the former Astor hotel. The certain thing is that the little one is not in there, but unfortunately they don’t even have a clue where it is. The circle is now closing in.

After taking the genetic samples of the people who lived inside that abandoned hotel, they are focusing on one man and on two vans who have passed through that area. The same lawyer of Kata’s father, in concluding the interview also wanted to talk about report which he received at his office. He stated: