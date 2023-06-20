Missing girl in Florence, Kata and the trail of mistaken identity

The case of the disappearance of katathe 5-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air a Florence for ten days now, it continues to be shrouded in mystery. There are too many aspects that still do not add up in this story and the fact that all tracks are still open it does not help to understand what may have really happened to the little girl of Peruvian origin. All in fifteen minutes. Kata’s disappearance from the former Astor hotel in Florence took place within a quarter of an hour. And there is another hypothesis on the table: that she was kidnapped the wrong girl. It was the father who told the prosecutor who is investigating for kidnapping for the purpose of extortion. And today La Nazione details the reasons for the suspicion of Miguel Angel Alvarez Chiclio Romero: the other 8 year old sonKata’s brother, spoke of a man with balloons present in the courtyard of the hotel on the day of the disappearance of the child.

Read also: Kata, General Garofano: “The nightmare of a pedophile. The kidnapping doesn’t hold up”

Read also: Kata, the racket of occupied houses. Cocaine dealing and kidnapping

Who has kidnapped Kataleya in any case he had little, very little time available. Mother Kathryna says she is returned home at 3.30pm. But there is a receipt which proves that do the shopping at that time. Miguel Angel explained that the real target of the kidnappers could have been a girl of his same age. That would explain the absence of motive in the kidnapping. But it also suggests that there should be a reason to kidnap the other girl. The possibility of one exchange of person in any case it had already been taken over by the prosecution. Even the absence of ransom requests argues in favor of the hypothesis of the kidnapping of the wrong child.

Subscribe to the newsletter

