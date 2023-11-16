Kata’s father will be on trial on June 4th: he is accused of theft from a Dutch tourist

It’s been more than 5 long months since the little one Kata, only 5 years old, appears to have disappeared into thin air. The father, who has already been arrested again for having failed to sign several times after his release, will soon have to be tried for the crime of theft.

The man when his daughter was alone inside theformer hotel Astor, he was in the prison for the crime of theft and with him another boy of Peruvian origins.

Romero Chiclo Alvarez he has been under arrest since he and one of his compatriots stole a I phone a tourist, right next to the former hotel where her daughter disappeared. The events occurred in 2021, when the structure was not yet in place busy.

From the images of the cameras in via Maragliano, we can see the man with his friend, who see a Dutch tourist with the stroller. Their faces were half covered by the masks.

Afterwards, they wait until the woman is distracted and steal her phone. These pictures they fit together both Kata’s father and his friend. For this reason the trial for them should begin next June 4th.

Kata’s mysterious disappearance

They have passed 5 long months since that June 10th, when the little girl disappeared into thin air. Her mother had entrusted her to someone Unclehis brother, to go to work.

However, when she returned, from her story she first tried to look for it. However, when she heard that she had gone with her older brother to play in a nearby field, she went to get a shower.

Only in the late afternoon Kathrina, when she saw her son return without her little sisterbegan to be alarmed. She first tried to look for it on her own, with the help of other people.

Subsequently it has reported what happened to the police. All the research started immediately from here, which to date has not yet led to a positive outcome. The father was in those days arrest, but given what had happened, the Judge ordered his release from prison. Until he decided to arrest him again, due to his missing signatures.