The mystery of Kata, the Peruvian girl who disappeared in Florence two months ago, still has no solution. The investigations, at the moment, have not been successful and there are several leads that the investigators continue to follow. Among these, even that of revenge or blackmail of family members, directly implicated in the affair of the former Astor hotel, at the center of an illegal rental racket. In the past few hours, however, news has arrived from Peru. According to reports from La Repubblica, the paternal grandfather, detained in the American country, telephoned his son: “He’s already here in Peru, I’ll take care of it. She is fine, they kidnapped her by mistake,” the man allegedly said.

Over the course of several weeks, there have been several false leads that have led the investigators astray in Kata’s case. For this reason, we proceed with caution even on this latest development. Grandpa’s phone call, however, seems to have solid foundations. Contacts are underway with the Peruvian authorities to try to gather even the slightest confirmation, which could divert the investigation to Peru.

“I feel that my daughter is still alive – Kata’s mother said in recent days – and I ask to let us know why they took our daughter. We told the whole truth, we left the cell phones with the police, we can’t do anything else, I want to know why they took my daughter. I make many hypotheses – she added – but I cannot believe that they took a little girl for an argument ”. Kata’s father then added that he had “never had a problem so serious as to justify taking my daughter, I’ve had some small problems, no one is perfect, but I immediately told the police about it, and nothing is serious enough to justify this ”.