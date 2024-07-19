Four men will end up on trial for the “management” of the Astor Hotel, occupied by Peruvians and Romanians, and where little Kata disappeared in 2023. Among the defendants, also the girl’s uncle

After the preliminary hearing, the GUP of the Court of Florence has arranged thestart of the process For four peopleincluding the little Kata’s maternal unclethe missing child and of whom there has been no news since June 10, 2023. The 6 year old girl (she was 5 at the time of the facts) lived and disappeared from theAstor Hotel of Florence, a place illegally occupied by a community of South Americans and Romanians since September 2022. And it is precisely after the disappearance of the little girl that an investigation was launched into the so-called “chamber racket” in the hotel and on the “management” of the complex, by some people who no longer occupy it, including Kata’s uncle, Abel Alvarez Vasquez, 30 years old. With Carlos De La Colina Palominocalled Carlos, Nicolas Lenes Aucaucasuscalled Nicolas, and Carlos Manuel Salinas Menacalled Manuel (aged between 38 and 64) were sent to trial with theaccusa by the prosecutor’s office having “commanded” the former hotel, extorting money and committing violence against other occupants For Manage room assignments. This situation, in May 2023, also resulted in a attempted murder (of which they are accused) of an Ecuadorian occupier, one of the episodes contested by the prosecution.

The disappearance of little Kata: the child, the family and the suspects

My Kataleya Chicclo Alvarez5 years old at the time, 6 now, disappeared from the Astor Hotelthe place where she lived with her parents, since June 10, 2023, or for more than a year. After 10 in the morning the little girl would have done lose track of oneself after being exit from the external staircase of the hotel. However, the police have not yet found any useful route to follow. Chief Prosecutor of Florence he talked about four main trackspointing out: “We believe that Kata’s disappearance is the result of the implementation of a well-organized plan. and not of an impromptu activity”. In fact, the investigations on the small one are at a standstill. For the illegal occupation, extortion and violence carried out by some occupants on others, however, the case will go to court onApril 8, 2025.

