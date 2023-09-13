Kata kidnapping, the outburst of the little girl’s parents

After the possible turning point in the disappearance of Kataleya, the little girl of Peruvian origins kidnapped last June 10th from the former Astor hotel in Florence, with the inclusion of five former occupants of the hotel in the register of suspects, comes the outburst of the little girl’s parents .

In a press conference held on the morning of Wednesday 13 September, Katherine Alvarez and Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo, Kata’s mother and father respectively, commented on the investigations and defended their family, which ended up at the center of suspicion.

“That day, when I returned to the former Hotel Astor from work, I had a strange sensation. I don’t know what to think about my brother and brother-in-law, I hope the truth comes out and someone speaks. I don’t know the other suspects” declared the girl’s mother.

And again: “I’m tired, no one has known anything for three months. I just want to find my daughter and let whoever saw it speak. We have opened a fundraiser and will give a reward to anyone who helps us discover the truth.”

“My brother doesn’t know anything, I trust him and also my brother-in-law. Blaming my family offends me,” Kataleya’s father added.

“I don’t know anything about the traces of blood found on the sink, I only learned about this yesterday. The prosecutor’s office doesn’t tell me anything, we are the parents, we want to know at least something. We are in anguish of not knowing anything, so doing this thing of investigating my brother and brother-in-law makes me think of many things, that they don’t find anything and they want to get us, my family, into trouble, and this is not good” he added Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo.

The man then concluded: “I think someone kidnapped her but I don’t know why, we just want the truth. I have no unfinished business with anyone, my family has never done anything serious. I have always told the whole truth.”