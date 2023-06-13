Missing girl in Florence, mother hospitalized after ingesting bleach

Another illness, with hospitalization, for Katherine, the mother of the little girl Katethe five-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared in Florence last Saturday. The woman allegedly ingested a small amount of bleach, she fell ill and was then taken to Careggi hospital by ambulance. Some people handed over a bottle with traces of bleach to the sanitary ware.

The little girl’s mother spent the night in the hospital. Even the father of the child, who is in prison in Sollicciano, yesterday attempted suicide by ingesting detergent. The man was taken to the Careggi hospital and subjected to gastric lavage, and is now being monitored by the police.

