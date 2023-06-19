Kata, General Garofano: “Even the blackmail trail has failed”

There is no sign of the baby katathe 5-year-old girl who disappeared on June 10 a Florence and never found again. The investigators are checking every inch of that former hotel where several Latin American families lived illegally. If of the girl there are no signals, two elements have emerged in the structure that could help shed light on this intricate mystery, a camera whose footage has not yet been analyzed and also a secret roombut for the moment no sign of the child.

“The more time passes, – says the general Carnation al Messaggero – the less likely we are to find her”. The girl’s family on Saturday appointed the former commander of the Parma rice and forensic geneticist. From 1995 to 2009 he dealt with many judicial cases that took place in northern Italy, from grass massacreto the case Cogneuntil the Libra serial killer.

