Kata, the Romanian track: “Those vans leave on Saturdays”

No news yet katathe missing 5-year-old girl is not found a Florence and time passes. Eleven days after the last sighting of the little girl, all the shops are still open slopes. Also tick the one that leads into Romania. There is a pivot point for Romania. “Here vans arrive every Saturday headed to Romania. The many Romanians who live in the area, including the squatters who lived at the Astor, load the goods they want to send to their families”, the owner of a delicatessen located in via Pietro Toselli tells the newspaper. And again: “The little girl just disappeared on Saturday. And the mother, who returned from 3.30 pm, waited for the evening to call the police. There would be plenty of time for i kidnappers to load it into a van e take her away“. On Sundays, Peruvians usually gather in a nearby park for picnics and games: “I used to see her pass with her family to go to Le Cascine, she was so beautiful,” says the woman.

While the sieve of the former hotel Astor in via Maragliano – continues Il Messaggero – gives the only certainty: she’s not in there. Neither alive nor dead. And while the former commander of the Ris Luciano Carnation claims that whoever took her away had a precise plan, the profile of the Peruvian girl has been entered into the databases of Interpol. Because the absence of customs controls in the Schengen area may have favored someone perhaps trying to bring Kata abroad. But alongside the kidnapping for the purpose of extortion, in the meantime, other possible motives appear in the minds of the investigators. Including the pedophilia.

