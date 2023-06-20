Disappearance of little Kata, the father asked to be heard in the Prosecutor’s Office, to say what could have happened to his daughter

For 10 days, many have been wondering where the little girl is kata: unfortunately no one knows what happened to her and above all where she ended up. The agents are trying to do all the investigations, to get some news, but also to bring her back to her parents.

The mother, but also all their friends who live in that same hotel, are days that make some manifestationsto bring the child home.

The father in these last hours, has asked to be sense in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, by the deputy public prosecutor of the Dda, Christine Von Borries. The man explained what may have happened to his youngest daughter, only 5 years old.

Even the older brother himself, questioned by the investigators, said that on that day he saw a man with gods shorts, who roamed inside the hotel courtyard. From his account she didn’t have it never seen before.

The father listened again, said that according to him there was a exchange of person. This is because at the moment there is still no motive about this mysterious disappearance.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecutor’s Office itself had taken this hypothesis into consideration, since no one has yet been requested ransom. Kata’s family lawyers filed a motion to make them gods too inspections inside the structure, which they could do for their rights.

The last picture of the little girl dates back to 15.01 on Saturday 10 June. She had left the structure with other children, only to return a few moments later and then all traces of her were lost. The mother in those minutes was at Work.

When the woman returned home, her daughter was already gone, but before reporting the incident to the police, they waited 4 long hours. They probably hoped to succeed find her Before.

All the investigations of the case have been ongoing since that day. The agents listened to some inhabitants of that structure. However, for now the hypothesis for now is that of child abduction, for the purpose of retaliation. The parents with the uncle’s family in the meantime have been transferred in a secure facility.