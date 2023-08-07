Kata disappeared in Florence, the mother: “I would like to know if my daughter is alive or not”

“I’d like to know if Kata is alive, if she’s well, it’s been two months and being like this without knowing anything makes me feel bad”. This was said by the mother of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared on June 10 from the occupied hotel in which she lived with her family in Florence. “You can’t be like this without knowing anything. Anyone who knows about Kata let me know something ”, Kathrine Alvarez said today, venting to her lawyers.

“I hope that the new investigation will help find her,” Kathrine reiterated regarding the search of the cell phones, hers and that of her husband, Miguel Chicclo Romero. The couple, who are not under investigation, remained until late Saturday evening in the Arma offices waiting for the copying of the data to be completed.

Kathrine’s brother Abel had been arrested the previous day in the investigation into rent racketeering at the former Astor hotel. “I don’t think he asked for the money, I know him and I know he didn’t,” her sister said.