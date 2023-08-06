After the arrest of her maternal uncle, little Kata’s parents were searched again. The mother and father of the little girl who disappeared on June 10 from the former Astor hotel in Florence, according to what is learned from the investigators, would have kept important information on the kidnapping case of their daughter hidden.

Yesterday, the memories of the phones of Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo and Katherine Alvarez, the parents of the child, were seized. But let’s proceed in order.

As reported by Il Corriere della Sera, the lead taken by the investigators is now becoming more precise. After the search requested by prosecutors Christine Von Borries and Giuseppe Ledda against the couple, it would seem to be clear that the little girl was kidnapped due to conflicting relationships that resulted in bitter disputes in the context of the racket of the rooms of the former hotel in via Maragliano , for which 600 to 700 euros per month were required to be able to live there.

The disappearance, reads the order issued for the search, “matured within the conflicting relationships that resulted in bitter disputes in the context of the abusive occupation of the Astor hotel”.

The seizure of the parents’ cell phones took place precisely in this context: the investigators want to understand if there is any useful information in this regard that can outline new details also on the disappearance of Kataleya.

Mail, messages or chats useful for searches. The heavy doubt, mentioned in the same search decree, is that Kata’s mother and father may have received important information about the kidnapping from someone, but preferred not to report it during interrogations. The reason? Kata’s mother never mentioned the anecdotes of beatings and threats that increasingly animated the former hotel where she lived with her daughter and her brother, while her husband was in Sollicciano prison.