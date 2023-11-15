In the former Astor hotel in Florence, after the disappearance of the little girl last June 10, an inspection began in search of some evidence

Last night Miguel Angel Chicllo Romerofather of little Katathe child Peruvian disappeared from the ex Astor hotel in Florence last June 10th, he was arrested in execution of a precautionary measure of the Court of Appeal of Florence, which replaced the previous measure of the obligation to sign to which the man had to submit since, last June, he had obtained the release.

“The motivation – explains the legal Filippo Zanasi – is to be identified in the no-show of Miguel at the police station on only two occasions, on two other occasions he showed up late. However we are confident to clarify as soon as possible that this conduct was not carried out to avoid the obligation but for the reasons that we will promptly represent to the judiciary”.

Read also: Florence, missing child: her father attempts suicide in prison

“The arrest – adds the lawyer Sharon Matteoni, mother’s lawyer of Kata – has nothing to do with the investigation into the disappearance of the little girl.”

In the morning an inspection began in the former Astor hotel in Florence, where the She disappeared last June 10th the small one Kataleya Mia Alvarez Chiclloand aimed, according to what we learn from investigative sources, at searching the building for traces of the little girl or who would have kidnapped her.

Read also: 5-year-old girl missing in Florence, a new Denise Pipitone: the case

Subscribe to the newsletter

