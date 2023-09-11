An unpublished testimony appears on the kidnapping of Kata, the Peruvian girl who disappeared from the former Hotel Astor in Florence on June 10th. Just four days later, on June 14, Antonio Gerace, a witness who told what he saw on the Mediaset program, Morning News, spotted a woman in Busto Arsizio holding a little girl in her arms, very similar to Kata. The man, only after seeing the reports on TV that told of her mysterious disappearance, associated the little girl’s face seen on television with what he saw in person and made the report, TgCom says.

At the time of the meeting, the witness was in an office of the Revenue Agency. In the waiting room there was a little girl who was playing and she was with a young woman of about 25/30 years old with a South American accent, while another woman was complimenting the little girl who she asked what her name was. “Her name is Kata, short for Kattaleya,” the woman with her baby would have replied.

“The little girl was very calm with the lady who accompanied her, she didn’t seem to be in any difficulty at all. I didn’t focus on the little girl’s face, my turn had come and I had to do my things but seeing the images on TV again I had doubts”, said the man.

In the meantime, according to what Il Giorno reports, new inspections are being prepared at the former Astor hotel in search of traces of Kata. In recent days, in fact, the Florence prosecutor’s office has formalized a request for a letter rogatory in Peru to acquire some testimonies from people who are in the country of origin of the little girl’s families. The objective of the magistrates is to listen to a paternal uncle of Kata, who is currently detained in a prison in Lima, and another Peruvian, also imprisoned, protagonist of a drug affair that dates back to 2022 in Florence.