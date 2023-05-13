A cat has flooded the town hall of Dokkum. The building had just been renovated and was due to open next week.

For months work was done on the town hall and it was almost finished. However, much to the shock of the construction workers, there was several centimeters of water in various rooms in the morning. There was moisture in the walls and furniture, and water was leaking through the floor into the parking garage. The damage is according to the Leeuwarder Courant up to more than 10,000 euros.

Officials found an office chair full of white hairs. According to the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân, the damage was probably caused by a cat that opened a tap in a kitchen cupboard. Workmen had seen a cat sneaking in, but could not find the animal.

The tap has now been turned off and the cat, which was still found, has been removed from the building. The official opening will continue on Monday 22 May, but the left wing will remain closed for a while.